Joseph F. Mcdougall Sells 34,281 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) EVP Joseph F. Mcdougall sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $1,023,973.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,420.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:AXTA traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 802,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,853,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $28.04 and a 52 week high of $38.20.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,889,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,759,000 after purchasing an additional 629,102 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 114.9% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 34,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 18,480 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 18,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 907,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,393,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter.

AXTA has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.77.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

