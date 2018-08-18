Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 3,230 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 40.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.6% during the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 271,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 32,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 32.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6,100.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRI stock opened at $42.94 on Friday. Thomson Reuters Corp has a fifty-two week low of $36.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Thomson Reuters’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TRI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Thomson Reuters from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

