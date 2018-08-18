Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $921,000 Holdings in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,338 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CMO Steve K. Barbarick sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $1,599,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 76,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,155,470.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.44, for a total value of $392,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,601.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,607 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $80.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 35.24% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.62.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.