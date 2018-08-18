Johnson Rice Lowers Anadarko Petroleum (APC) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on APC. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a buy rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Anadarko Petroleum from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $77.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.15.

Shares of NYSE APC opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Anadarko Petroleum has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -51.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,439,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,108,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,976 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,949,562 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,754,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,941,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $581,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,173 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,176,573 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $433,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,987,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $438,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

