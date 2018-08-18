Johnson Rice Downgrades Southwestern Energy (SWN) to Accumulate

Johnson Rice lowered shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Scotiabank set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.91.

Shares of NYSE SWN opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 78,682 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 10,053 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 13,520 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 33,680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 13,682 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas.

