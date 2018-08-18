Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,390 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $141,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 67.7% during the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $3,540,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $217,228,227.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

GILD opened at $72.92 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $99.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann set a $72.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

