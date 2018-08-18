Jingtum Tech (SWTC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,992.00

Jingtum Tech (CURRENCY:SWTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Jingtum Tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jingtum Tech has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $9,992.00 worth of Jingtum Tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jingtum Tech has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Jingtum Tech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005068 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015856 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000335 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00281007 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00153593 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00032083 BTC.

About Jingtum Tech

Jingtum Tech’s total supply is 599,999,999,999 coins. The official website for Jingtum Tech is www.jingtum.com . Jingtum Tech’s official Twitter account is @jingtum_tech

Jingtum Tech Coin Trading

Jingtum Tech can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jingtum Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jingtum Tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jingtum Tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jingtum Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jingtum Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.