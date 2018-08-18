Jennison Associates LLC Sells 1,326,352 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,326,352 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Chatham Lodging Trust worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 137.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 17,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Gerald Goldsmith sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $38,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CLDT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

NYSE CLDT opened at $21.75 on Friday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $954.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.29). Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $86.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.34 million. equities research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is currently 61.68%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 135 hotels totaling 18,518 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,020 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,498 rooms/suites.

