Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 27.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 798,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,766,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NASDAQ SLAB opened at $95.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.49. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $110.70.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.24 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $143,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at $514,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $151,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,493. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,312 over the last 90 days. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

