Jennifer R. Vossler Sells 4,000 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) Stock

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $282,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.76 and a 1 year high of $73.10. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Paychex by 6.7% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 111,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Paychex by 4.0% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,726,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,303,000 after buying an additional 67,063 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 85.6% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paychex by 72.1% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 17,198 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paychex by 28.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 941,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,324,000 after buying an additional 206,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.82.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

