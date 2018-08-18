Jeffrey T. Mezger Sells 272,818 Shares of KB Home (KBH) Stock

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) insider Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 272,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $6,381,213.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 861,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,145,502.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

KBH stock opened at $23.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.43. KB Home has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on KBH shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of KB Home from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays raised shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of KB Home from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $518,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,009,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 679,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 119,770 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers. The company also provides property and casualty insurance, as well as earthquake, flood, and personal property insurance to its homebuyers; title services; and mortgage banking services, including residential mortgage loan originations to its homebuyers.

