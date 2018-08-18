JD.Com (JD) Price Target Cut to $48.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.36.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,896. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.00, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.