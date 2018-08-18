JD.Com (JD) Price Target Cut to $48.00

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered JD.Com from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.36.
JD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.22. The company had a trading volume of 20,059,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,128,896. The stock has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,222.00, a PEG ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $50.68.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new position in JD.Com during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JD.Com during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 521.9% during the first quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JD.Com by 200.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JD.Com by 69.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
JD.Com Company Profile
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
