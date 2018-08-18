JD.Com (JD) Announces Earnings Results

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.06. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $50.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3,222.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JD shares. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JD.Com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

