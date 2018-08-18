Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $504,000 Position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $209,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $232,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 621.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 24,424 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the first quarter worth $6,339,000.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF stock opened at $65.05 on Friday. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 52-week low of $51.86 and a 52-week high of $70.58.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

