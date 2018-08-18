Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Sony Corp (SNE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sony were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNE. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of Sony by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sony in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNE stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. Sony Corp has a 52-week low of $36.25 and a 52-week high of $55.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1,882.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $62.70 EPS. Sony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SNE. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

