Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $476,000 Holdings in USG Co. (USG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in USG Co. (NYSE:USG) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in USG were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of USG in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG in the second quarter worth about $178,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USG in the first quarter worth about $187,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of USG in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of USG in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph W. Holmes sold 7,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $338,064.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,404.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher D. Macey sold 1,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $58,364.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,013.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,033 shares of company stock valued at $13,238,931. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on USG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of USG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of USG from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of USG from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of USG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of USG in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

USG opened at $43.09 on Friday. USG Co. has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.99.

USG (NYSE:USG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.11). USG had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that USG Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USG Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials worldwide. The company's Gypsum division manufactures and markets gypsum and related products to construct walls, ceilings, roofs, and floors of residential, commercial, and institutional buildings, as well as for various industrial applications.

