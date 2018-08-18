Jackson Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,422 Shares of Danaher Co. (DHR)

Jackson Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,422 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,198 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Danaher by 170.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,756,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $269,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,876 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 121.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,979,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,088 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 149.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,601,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $156,775,000 after purchasing an additional 958,663 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 2,228.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 525,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,835,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 price target on Danaher and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.31.

Danaher stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.50. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $80.44 and a 12 month high of $106.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 104,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $10,688,536.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 276,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,163,503.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William K. Daniel sold 103,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $10,373,544.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,080 shares in the company, valued at $16,813,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 299,961 shares of company stock worth $30,619,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

