J M Smucker Co (SJM) Holdings Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 117.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,470 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $8,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 233.5% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter worth $8,118,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 28.2% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 78,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 17.4% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 17,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of J M Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other J M Smucker news, insider Mark T. Smucker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $277,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 121,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,453,292.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill R. Penrose sold 518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $55,047.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,766.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,342 shares of company stock worth $2,187,461 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SJM opened at $114.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.58. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $96.13 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 12.20%. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.20%.

SJM has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $159.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $115.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.83.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

