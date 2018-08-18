J C Penney (JCP) Trading Down 15.8% After Earnings Miss

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $1.81. 3,155,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,575,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.
The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.
JCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87.
About J C Penney (NYSE:JCP)
J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.
Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not
Receive News & Ratings for J C Penney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J C Penney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.