J C Penney (JCP) Trading Down 15.8% After Earnings Miss

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP)’s share price fell 15.8% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $2.35 and last traded at $1.81. 3,155,893 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 16,575,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.15.

The department store operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. J C Penney’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

JCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. B. Riley set a $2.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of J C Penney to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of J C Penney from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.21.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in J C Penney in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in J C Penney by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in J C Penney during the 1st quarter worth $196,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $760.58 million, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

