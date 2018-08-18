J C Penney (JCP) Bonds Trading 5.8% Lower Earnings

An issue of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) bonds fell 5.8% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The debt issue has a 8.625% coupon and is set to mature on March 15, 2025. The debt is now trading at $68.25 and was trading at $84.50 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel changes in its share price. The department store operator reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

JCP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on J C Penney from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $3.00 price objective on J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J C Penney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on J C Penney to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. J C Penney presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCP. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in J C Penney by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in J C Penney by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 759,853 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in J C Penney during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $760.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.87.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

