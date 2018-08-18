Itasca Capital Ltd (ICL) Director Richard Michael Powell Acquires 25,000 Shares

Itasca Capital Ltd (CVE:ICL) Director Richard Michael Powell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,250.00.

Richard Michael Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 8th, Richard Michael Powell acquired 20,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00.

On Friday, August 10th, Richard Michael Powell acquired 5,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,750.00.

On Friday, August 3rd, Richard Michael Powell acquired 40,500 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,895.00.

On Wednesday, August 1st, Richard Michael Powell acquired 4,000 shares of Itasca Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,280.00.

ICL traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.50. 16,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,146. Itasca Capital Ltd has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$0.82.

Itasca Capital (CVE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Itasca Capital Company Profile

Itasca Capital Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on seeking a strategic investment. Previously, the company was engaged in the mineral exploration business. The company was formerly known as Kobex Capital Corp. and changed its name to Itasca Capital Ltd. in June 2016. Itasca Capital Ltd.

