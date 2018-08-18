iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 241,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,351,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,419,000 after buying an additional 253,874 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 88.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. BHK Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,405,000 after buying an additional 11,206 shares during the period.

IVW stock opened at $171.36 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.20 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

