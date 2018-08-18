iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Stake Boosted by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.3% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 42,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,931,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $15,521,000. Finally, HL Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $9,643,000.

IJH stock opened at $200.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

