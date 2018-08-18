iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 192.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJH. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $200.92 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.25 and a one year high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

