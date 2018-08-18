iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) is NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

NewFocus Financial Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.0% of NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. NewFocus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 29,963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,435,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,067,000 after acquiring an additional 36,314,617 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,486,000 after acquiring an additional 136,887 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27,486.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 25,124,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,125,000 after acquiring an additional 25,033,738 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,413,000 after acquiring an additional 173,314 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,947,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,128,000 after acquiring an additional 782,116 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $287.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $243.45 and a 12-month high of $288.69.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.