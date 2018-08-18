iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) Shares Bought by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,646 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 567,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,589,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 295,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CMBS opened at $50.08 on Friday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $49.27 and a 52-week high of $52.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.