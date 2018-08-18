iQuant (IQT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $52,313.00

iQuant (CURRENCY:IQT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. iQuant has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $52,313.00 worth of iQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iQuant token can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000428 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Iquant and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, iQuant has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005082 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00289744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00153751 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011539 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00032776 BTC.

iQuant Profile

iQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. iQuant’s official website is www.5iquant.org . iQuant’s official Twitter account is @iQuantChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

iQuant Token Trading

iQuant can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

