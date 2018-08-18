iPass (IPAS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “iPass Inc provides software-enabled enterprise connectivity services for mobile workers. iPass’ primary service is designed to enable enterprises to provide their employees with secure access to the enterprise’s internal network through an easy-to-use interface. “

Get iPass alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of iPass in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of iPass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. iPass presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.47.

Shares of IPAS stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. iPass has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.08.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). iPass had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 130,046.80%. The business had revenue of $10.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that iPass will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iPass by 8.2% during the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,790,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 135,600 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of iPass by 8.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,554,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 262,210 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iPass by 133.3% during the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iPass during the second quarter worth $566,000. 19.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPass Company Profile

iPass Inc provides mobile connectivity that enables Wi-Fi access on various mobile devices in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services that provide cloud-based solution allowing customers and their users access to its Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iPass (IPAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.