IoT Chain (ITC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 22.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One IoT Chain token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002801 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, Kucoin, OKEx and Huobi. Over the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. IoT Chain has a total market capitalization of $10.96 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005020 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00278725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00150753 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000181 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011329 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.33 or 0.06790661 BTC.

IoT Chain Token Profile

IoT Chain launched on December 19th, 2017. IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,606,185 tokens. IoT Chain’s official website is iotchain.io . The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Bibox and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoT Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoT Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoT Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

