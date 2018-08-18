Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Holdings Lowered by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,877 shares during the quarter. Ionis Pharmaceuticals accounts for approximately 0.9% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $45,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5,220.0% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $634,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP C Frank Bennett sold 12,500 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,087 over the last quarter. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $50.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $39.07 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 635.50 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 8.34, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.20). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $117.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.22 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein.

