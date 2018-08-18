InVitae (NVTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $11.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded InVitae from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. InVitae has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. InVitae has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $687.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 111.27% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The business had revenue of $37.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.70 million. analysts anticipate that InVitae will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 103.2% in the first quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 29,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of InVitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 67.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 22,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

About InVitae

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; proactive health and wellness screening; and preimplantation embryo testing and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

