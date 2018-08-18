Investors Sell Shares of Amazon.com (AMZN) on Strength (AMZN)

Investors sold shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) on strength during trading hours on Thursday. $1,560.28 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $1,709.71 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $149.43 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Amazon.com had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Amazon.com traded up $3.90 for the day and closed at $1,886.52

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Wedbush set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,870.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,933.51.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 413.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,899.96, for a total transaction of $3,661,222.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,005,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,905.00, for a total transaction of $952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,772,135. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com by 657.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Amazon.com by 154.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 89 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Institutional investors own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

