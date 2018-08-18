Investors Sell Bank of America (BAC) on Strength (BAC)

Investors sold shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) on strength during trading on Thursday. $168.41 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $284.58 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $116.17 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Bank of America had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Bank of America traded up $0.36 for the day and closed at $30.72

Separately, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.37.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.29.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $22.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Bank of America news, insider Catherine P. Bessant sold 15,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $500,070.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,289,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

