Investors Buy Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) on weakness during trading on Thursday. $20.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $8.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $12.65 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF had the 18th highest net in-flow for the day. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF traded down ($0.05) for the day and closed at $51.35

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,111,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,907,896,000 after buying an additional 12,094,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 19.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,840,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,331,000 after buying an additional 1,727,780 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,256,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,868,000 after buying an additional 335,950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,319,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $222,051,000 after buying an additional 82,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,194,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,796,000 after buying an additional 233,855 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

