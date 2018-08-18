Investors Buy Shares of Service Co. International (SCI) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Investors purchased shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) on weakness during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. $30.09 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $5.98 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $24.11 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Service Co. International had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Service Co. International traded down ($0.13) for the day and closed at $41.50Specifically, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $49,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 666,244 shares in the company, valued at $23,651,662. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael R. Webb sold 214,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $8,301,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 386,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,001,450.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 782,619 shares of company stock valued at $31,077,515. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on SCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.20.

The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 43.87%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 420,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,856,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $4,099,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $110,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $3,467,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

