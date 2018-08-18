Investar Holding Corp (ISTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Investar Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.33.

ISTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Investar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Sandler O’Neill set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $30.00 price objective on Investar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 29th.

In other news, Director James M. Baker bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, with a total value of $28,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,960.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISTR. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Investar by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Investar by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 383,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Investar by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Investar by 11.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 126,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISTR opened at $26.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $260.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.33. Investar has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.84 million. Investar had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 15.20%. equities research analysts predict that Investar will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

