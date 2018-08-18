Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) Holdings Trimmed by FTB Advisors Inc.

FTB Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $121,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at $184,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at $535,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PEY opened at $18.14 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 24th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

