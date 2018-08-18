Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.
NASDAQ ISRG opened at $524.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $322.86 and a 52 week high of $539.30.
In other news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 489,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
