Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $524.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83. Intuitive Surgical has a 52 week low of $322.86 and a 52 week high of $539.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.95 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total value of $127,691.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 60.0% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 489,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $202,160,000 after purchasing an additional 183,709 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 40.3% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 7,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

