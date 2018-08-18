Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 55.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,623 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $7,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $240,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 247,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,363,000 after purchasing an additional 40,909 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,794,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 35,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.24, for a total value of $18,558,001.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 363,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,129,090.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.46, for a total transaction of $372,703.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,301,067.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $524.92 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.86 and a twelve month high of $539.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $561.00 to $592.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

