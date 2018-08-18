Internet of People Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.77 Million (IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One Internet of People coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00006211 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bleutrade, Upbit and BiteBTC. In the last week, Internet of People has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Internet of People has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $58,210.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00027315 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00234066 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000384 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Internet of People Coin Profile

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2014. Internet of People’s total supply is 4,865,830 coins and its circulating supply is 4,360,206 coins. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global . Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Internet of People Coin Trading

Internet of People can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade, BiteBTC, CoinBene and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet of People directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet of People and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.