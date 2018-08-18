International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 359.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,605 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TLP Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 102,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the last quarter. 39.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IGT opened at $20.17 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $19.57 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.51.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.06). International Game Technology had a positive return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

IGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Game Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. UBS Group raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Union Gaming Research raised International Game Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy segments.

