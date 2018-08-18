International Bancshares (IBOC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,633. International Bancshares has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,207,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,662,000 after purchasing an additional 246,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,755,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,529,000 after purchasing an additional 71,715 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 58.0% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,613,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,761,000 after purchasing an additional 592,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,282,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after purchasing an additional 141,671 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 5.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 705,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 34,155 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

