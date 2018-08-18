International Bancshares (IBOC) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.
Shares of NASDAQ IBOC traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,633. International Bancshares has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.47.
International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 31.78% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $144.58 million for the quarter.
International Bancshares Company Profile
International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.
Further Reading: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.