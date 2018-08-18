Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Given Daily News Impact Score of 0.18

Media stories about Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intercontinental Exchange earned a coverage optimism score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.3305295438963 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $74.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.64. Intercontinental Exchange has a twelve month low of $63.93 and a twelve month high of $77.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 41.83%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICE. Citigroup lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Compass Point began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.22, for a total value of $213,049.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total value of $2,540,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 419,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,481,049.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 263,811 shares of company stock valued at $19,090,871. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for financial and commodity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings. The company operates marketplaces for listing, trading, and clearing an array of derivatives and securities contracts across various asset classes, including energy and agricultural commodities, interest rates, equities, equity and credit derivatives, exchange traded funds, bonds, and currencies.

