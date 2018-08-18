Insys Therapeutics (INSY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that target the unmet needs of cancer patients, with an initial focus on cancer-supportive care. The company’s cancer-supportive care and cancer therapy product candidates include Fentanyl sublingual spray and Dronabinol SG capsule. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Get Insys Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 price target on Insys Therapeutics and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.88.

INSY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. The stock had a trading volume of 209,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,550. The stock has a market cap of $553.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.00. Insys Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.91 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 130.43% and a negative net margin of 238.31%. Insys Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Insys Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 130.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 649,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 367,630 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $1,232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 15,504 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insys Therapeutics Company Profile

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insys Therapeutics (INSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.