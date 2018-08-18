Insys Therapeutics Inc (INSY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $22.89 Million

Brokerages predict that Insys Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:INSY) will announce sales of $22.89 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Insys Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.75 million and the highest is $23.60 million. Insys Therapeutics posted sales of $30.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Insys Therapeutics will report full year sales of $96.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.88 million to $98.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $99.24 million per share, with estimates ranging from $90.82 million to $107.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Insys Therapeutics.

Insys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INSY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. Insys Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 238.31% and a negative return on equity of 130.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Insys Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $4.00 target price on Insys Therapeutics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Insys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSY. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 649,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 367,630 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,637,505 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after acquiring an additional 193,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insys Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,232,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 31,840 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Insys Therapeutics by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,827 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INSY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $7.73. 209,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,550. The firm has a market cap of $553.87 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.00. Insys Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $14.00.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant adult patients; and SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting, and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS.

