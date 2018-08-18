Insight Chain (INB) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Insight Chain (CURRENCY:INB) traded up 17.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. During the last week, Insight Chain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One Insight Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00006118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and DragonEX. Insight Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.01 million worth of Insight Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZPER (ZPR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000120 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002590 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000641 BTC.

BingoCoin (BOC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003316 BTC.

NewsToken (NEWOS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Carlive Chain (IOV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Globalvillage Ecosystem (GVE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Galaxy eSolutions (GES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000071 BTC.

PRASM (PSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ThingsOperatingSystem (TOS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000555 BTC.

About Insight Chain

Insight Chain (CRYPTO:INB) is a token. Insight Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Insight Chain’s official Twitter account is @InsightChain . The official website for Insight Chain is www.insightchain.io

Insight Chain Token Trading

Insight Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insight Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insight Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

