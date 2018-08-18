Insider Selling: Zillow Group Inc Class C (Z) CFO Sells 5,850 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) CFO Jennifer Rock sold 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $279,103.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 273 shares in the company, valued at $13,024.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 12th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,444 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $89,441.36.

On Monday, June 11th, Jennifer Rock sold 1,447 shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $90,567.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,476,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,737. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.47 and a beta of 0.55. Zillow Group Inc Class C has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class C (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $325.25 million for the quarter. Zillow Group Inc Class C had a positive return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class C will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $309,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $1,115,000. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $21,663,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class C in the second quarter valued at about $5,268,000. 60.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on Z shares. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Zillow Group Inc Class C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class C to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class C from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

