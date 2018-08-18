Insider Selling: Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) CEO Sells 18,098 Shares of Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 18,098 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $2,108,778.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,869 shares in the company, valued at $87,840,815.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $117.42 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.97 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.58, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.22 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 99,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 196.3% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 40,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 4.9% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 27.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,773,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,399,000 after purchasing an additional 195,648 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions for customers in the insurance, energy, and financial markets in the United States and internationally. Its Decision Analytics segment develops predictive models to forecast scenarios, and produce standard and customized analytics for predicting loss, selecting and pricing risk, detecting fraud before and after a loss event, and quantifying losses.

