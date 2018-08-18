Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (TDC) EVP Sells $524,550.00 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) EVP Daniel L. Harrington sold 13,000 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $524,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,348.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:TDC opened at $40.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.11, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.97. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $29.90 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Teradata alerts:

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.28 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TDC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Mizuho raised Teradata from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Standpoint Research cut Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Teradata from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 13,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Teradata by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 1,294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 274,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,444,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides analytic data solutions and related services worldwide. The company operates through Americas Data and Analytics, and International Data and Analytics segments. Its analytic data solutions comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.