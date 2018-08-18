Insider Selling: Tableau Software Inc Class A (DATA) Insider Sells $9,750,800.00 in Stock

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) insider Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.64, for a total value of $9,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,113,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Stolte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 7th, Chris Stolte sold 172,791 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $17,894,235.96.

On Thursday, August 9th, Chris Stolte sold 285,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $29,349,300.00.

On Tuesday, May 29th, Chris Stolte sold 95,000 shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total value of $9,332,800.00.

NYSE DATA opened at $98.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.39 and a beta of 0.92. Tableau Software Inc Class A has a one year low of $68.37 and a one year high of $112.42.

Tableau Software Inc Class A (NYSE:DATA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The software company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $243.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.23 million. Tableau Software Inc Class A had a negative return on equity of 24.51% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc Class A will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DATA. Citigroup upped their price target on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up from $114.00) on shares of Tableau Software Inc Class A in a report on Friday, August 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tableau Software Inc Class A from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tableau Software Inc Class A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,572,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $349,168,000 after acquiring an additional 348,593 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4,138.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,323,496 shares of the software company’s stock worth $227,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268,681 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,921,122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $155,266,000 after acquiring an additional 43,257 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,716,736 shares of the software company’s stock worth $167,811,000 after acquiring an additional 179,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Tableau Software Inc Class A by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378,095 shares of the software company’s stock worth $111,377,000 after acquiring an additional 57,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Tableau Software Inc Class A

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

